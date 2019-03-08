FREEDOM, Pa. - A Beaver County man has been acquitted of rape and sexual assault after he was accused of having sex with an uncionscous woman.
Zachary Dinell, 25, was also charged with invasion of privacy, for taking pictures of the woman while unconscious. He admitted to doing as much and was found guilty on that charge.
The woman testified that she knew Dinell, and that while playing golf last June he forced a drink on her then, when she felt woozy, took her back to his house.
She told the court she remembered nothing between the drink and then waking up naked in his bed.
Police said following Dinell's arrest, they also discovered inappropriate photos of physically and mentally disabled residents at a facility where he worked. That trial should begin in the next few weeks.
