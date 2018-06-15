  • Frustrated residents, former leaders calling for impeachment of newly-elected mayor

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Some people in Monessen are calling for the impeachment of their newly-elected mayor.

    Matt Shorraw hasn't been to a meeting in a month, putting the city behind on its bills.

    Shorraw didn't show up on Thursday night either.

    He's claiming council members tried to force him to resign and could force him into filling a vacant council seat.

