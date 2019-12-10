  • Game Commission continues asking for patience as it investigates deer abuse video

    By: Bradford Arick

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - "We have said from the beginning that the actions shown in the video are reprehensible. The actions that the video appears to show do not represent ethical hunting practices."

    That's just part of a new update from the Pennsylvania Game Commission as it continues investigating a video posted to social media on the opening day of deer season. The disturbing video showed two teens abusing an injured deer.

    The Game Commission said hunters "have strongly condemned the content of the video." It asks for continued patience as it is still investigating the video and the actions of the two teens in it.

