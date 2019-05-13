PITTSBURGH - The upcoming Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field is the biggest-selling event in Heinz Field history, according to our partners at the Trib.
Heinz Field corporate communications manager Nick Sero said 72,887 tickets had already been sold for the May 18th concert. He said that number could top 75,000 closer to the event once suites and added seating are counted.
The highest selling event at Heinz Field before this was a 2016 Pitt-Penn State game that brought 69,983 people to the stadium. Also for reference, Taylor Swift's 2018 summer concert drew 56,445 people come out to the North Shore venue.
