  • Gateway SD officials discuss closing middle school

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Talks continued Thursday night about the potential closure of a middle school in the Gateway School District.

    According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, district administrators and school board members discussed closing Moss Side Middle School.

    School director Mary Beth Cirucci told TribLIVE the soonest the school would close would be the 2019-20 school year.

    CLICK HERE to read more about the potential closure of Moss Side Middle School and where its students would be moved.

