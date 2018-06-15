Gateway SD officials discuss closing middle school

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Talks continued Thursday night about the potential closure of a middle school in the Gateway School District.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, district administrators and school board members discussed closing Moss Side Middle School.
School director Mary Beth Cirucci told TribLIVE the soonest the school would close would be the 2019-20 school year.
CLICK HERE to read more about the potential closure of Moss Side Middle School and where its students would be moved.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents of 6-month-old girl found dead, hidden in cat litter charged with murder
- 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: Hyundai, Kia vehicles spontaneously catching fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}