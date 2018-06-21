0 Genders of Pittsburgh Zoo's Canadian lynx kittens revealed

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium revealed the genders of its Canadian lynx kittens Thursday morning.

The kittens, which were born last month, got their first veterinary exams to ensure they are growing and developing normally.

During the exams, the veterinarian determined the genders of the kittens -- three girls and one boy.

Zoo officials said the kittens' ears and their blue eyes are now open. Their eye color is expected to change to a brownish hazel color as they get older. Their light gray fur will also get darker and will add black markings that will let them blend into their surroundings.

The kittens are very active and venture outside the nesting box often. Mom Chayne keeps a close eye on the kittens. They are starting to meow, but the sound is so soft that only mom can hear it.

Mom and her kittens will remain in the back until they are ready to go to the outside yard.

