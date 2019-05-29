PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle and Shop ‘n Save are dipping a toe in the anti-plastic bag movement.
Our partners at TribLive.com report over the next few weeks and months, Giant Eagle officials said they expect to take a stance on the topic. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said they recycle 3 million pounds of plastic film each year.
A Shop ‘n Save spokesperson said paper bags are offered as an alternative and individual store owners are “always looking for ways to positively impact communities.”
TribLive.com reports there are a number of bills in the Pennsylvania House, known as Zero Waste PA, that would address straws, plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout food containers.
Included in the proposed bills are increasing a recycling fee paid by landfill operators, establishing a cigarette filter upcycling initiative and creating a 5 cent beverage bottle and can deposit program. Most of the bills are collecting co-sponsorship before they can move forward.
