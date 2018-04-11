  • Giant Eagle to host Ace Hardware sections in 4 stores

    Plans are underway for Giant Eagle to host Ace Hardware in its stores this year.

    Four Giant Eagle stores will host the hardware sections.

    Remodeling will take place in North Huntingdon, Allegheny Towne Center, McIntyre Square and Shaler.

    The first hardware section is expected to open this summer.

