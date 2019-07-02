PITTSBURGH - Police said three people were arrested after they were accused of breaking into a Glassport home in the middle of the afternoon on Monday.
According to police, one of the three suspects jumped from one roof to the roof of a neighboring home and then down to a trailer on the ground to avoid getting caught by officers.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, a woman nearby recounts the scary moments as police show up with their guns drawn and give chase.
