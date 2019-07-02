  • Police chase suspects before arresting them after alleged home break-in

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police said three people were arrested after they were accused of breaking into a Glassport home in the middle of the afternoon on Monday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to police, one of the three suspects jumped from one roof to the roof of a neighboring home and then down to a trailer on the ground to avoid getting caught by officers.

    On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, a woman nearby recounts the scary moments as police show up with their guns drawn and give chase.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories