Multiple buildings catch fire in Glassport; heavy flames, smoke seen

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke, which spread to multiple buildings in Glassport.

Viewer photos show one of the buildings in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue engulfed in flames and spreading to neighboring structures.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm the call for the incident came in around 11:08 a.m.

RAW: Firefighters battle heavy flames and smoke in multiple buildings in Glassport Allegheny County dispatchers confirm the call for the incident came in around 11:08 a.m.

As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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