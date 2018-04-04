  • Goats rescued from bridge on Pennsylvania Turnpike

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Crews rescued two goats after they wandered away from a farm and onto a beam of the Mahoning River Bridge in New Castle.

    Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Pennsylvania Turnpike employees worked together to save the goats.

    A crane was used to rescue the goats and both were safely returned to their home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Goats rescued from bridge on Pennsylvania Turnpike

  • Headline Goes Here

    30 cats removed from Pennsylvania home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Turnpike at standstill due to tractor-trailer accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    First responders who rushed to help residents in Carnegie fire speak out