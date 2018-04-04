NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Crews rescued two goats after they wandered away from a farm and onto a beam of the Mahoning River Bridge in New Castle.
Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Pennsylvania Turnpike employees worked together to save the goats.
A crane was used to rescue the goats and both were safely returned to their home.
