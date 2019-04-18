Gobblerito returns to Mad Mex for one day only

A local restaurant is bringing back a fall favorite for one day only this spring.
The Gobblerito is the Thanksgiving-inspired dish Mad Mex offers at its area locations every November.
The turkey-filled burrito will be back in restaurants, but only April 23.
In keeping with the autumn theme, apple cider margaritas will also be available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of violent road rage incident on Liberty Bridge
- Steelers full schedule released, Week 1 on Channel 11 at New England Patriots
- Teen flown to hospital after gymnastics accident in Moon
- VIDEO: Girl shaken as baby dies nearly 14 years later; father charged with homicide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}