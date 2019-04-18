  • Gobblerito returns to Mad Mex for one day only

    A local restaurant is bringing back a fall favorite for one day only this spring.

    The Gobblerito is the Thanksgiving-inspired dish Mad Mex offers at its area locations every November.

    The turkey-filled burrito will be back in restaurants, but only April 23.

    In keeping with the autumn theme, apple cider margaritas will also be available.

