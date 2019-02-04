  • Golden retrievers gather in Golden, Colorado

    Golden, Colorado went to the dogs this weekend.

    Well over 1,000 golden retrievers, and their owners, gathered together Sunday in celebration of "International Golden Retriever Day."

    They also tried to "retrieve" a win for the most goldens gathered in one place at one time.

    Organizers say it was hard to keep count, but at least 1,500 dogs attended the event.

    Organizers say that could be a world record.

