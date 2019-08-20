PITTSBURGH - Graffiti sprayed on a wall of the Iron City Brewing Company in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has three men facing charges.
Police were called Saturday to the building on Liberty Avenue. Officers found two of the men facing a wall in the back of the building that had a fresh graffiti tag on it.
In addition to a spray paint can on the ground by the men, police said there was a gallon bucket of light blue paint, a paint roller with light blue paint on it and a white plastic bag full of spray paint cans.
The third man was found hiding in the bushes and claimed he had been sleeping, but he and the other men had light blue paint on their hands, police said.
Authorities identified the men as 29-year-old Luke Montes of Providence, Rhode Island; 29-year-old Jesse Keating of Hardwick, New Jersey; and 25-year-old Kevin Mullane of Philadelphia.
The men are each charged with criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime.
Police said it will cost about $1,000 to clean up the graffiti.
