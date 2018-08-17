Grand jury report renews calls to change Pennsylvania statute of limitations

Three days after the release of the explosive grand jury sex abuse report, attention is turning to Harrisburg.
Next month, state legislators are expected to vote on a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations of criminal sex abuse cases, and allow victims to come forward on civil cases until they're 50 years old.
As it stands now, victims can only file a civil lawsuit in sex abuse cases before turning 30 years old and can only file criminal charges before turning 50 years old.
But the grand jury also recommended opening a two year window allowing victims to file lawsuits against past abusers and the Diocese even if the statute of limitations expired.
In the past, the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference has strongly opposed this proposal, claiming it will bankrupt the Church.
Why one expert who's been through similar legal battles in other states says that's not true and what the Catholic Conference is saying about the proposal, on Channel 11 News at 6.
