Grateful dog and 'hero cop' go viral

A police officer in Chile received a heartwarming hug from a dog he rescued over the weekend.
The policeman responded to a call on March 3 reporting a dog in distress.
The dog had been left alone in the yard of a house and somehow became caught up in a cord connected to a canopy.
Neighbors who heard the dog whimpering in pain phoned the police, according to a local news report.
Video shows the police officer climbing a fence and using his knife to free the dog, who showed its gratitude by jumping up and embracing the rescuer.
The clip quickly went viral on Chilean social media with the police officer being hailed as a hero.
