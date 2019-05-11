  • Repairs completed after water main break in Green Tree

    GREEN TREE, Pa. - Water shot into the air Thursday night in Green Tree after a water main break, the first of two in the same area.

    The geyser created by the first water main break was reported about 9 p.m. in the area of Mansfield Avenue and Poplar Street.

    Crews from Pennsylvania American Water were able to shut the water off and begin repairs.

    A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson said the first break occurred in a 24-inch line. Poplar Street is closed at Mansfield Avenue while repairs are made. On Friday morning, crews said there was a second water main break, this time on McKenna Avenue in an 8-inch line.

    Crafton Elementary School was dismissed early, at 12:30 p.m., because the school did not have water. School officials said students were given bottles of water.

    Repairs were completed by 9 p.m. Friday night. Officials said water service is impacted for about 2,800 customers. 

    Water tankers were available for customers, who should bring their own containers, at the following locations:

    • Shop ‘n Save parking lot: 2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
    • Obey House parking lot: 1337 Steuben Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
    • Middletown Baptist Church parking lot: 2660 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

     

