  • Retired Greensburg fire chief dies at 96 after nearly 8 decades of service

    Updated:

    Two years after his retirement, longtime Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Hutchinson died Sunday at the age of 96.

    The fire department has been overwhelmed with phone calls from other departments wanting to pay tribute to the man who gave nearly eight decades to the fire service.

    Melanie Marsalko learns just what made Hutchinson so special to so many people, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Greensburg fire chief dies at 96 after nearly 8 decades of service