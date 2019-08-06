TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - "I'm so tired of Greg getting robbed and people taking things from him. And I'm sick of it," Jean Renner Givner said.
She's seen Greg 'The Can Man' biking through her Turtle Creek neighborhood for years.
"I wanted to make sure he was safe," she said.
Together with Greg's sister, they started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a GPS and camera system.
Greg is developmentally disabled and makes his money by hopping on his bike and going around different communities collecting cans. He turns them in for cash.
A few weeks ago, someone in Braddock targeted Greg and took his money.
"I said I'm done. I'm tired of this. This man doesn't hurt anybody," Givner said.
As of Monday night, the GoFundMe had raised more than $1,800 and someone else ordered a security system for Greg 'The Can Man' too.
