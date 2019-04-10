  • Giant Eagle introduces new robots to scan for empty shelves

    PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle is hoping to help customers find shelves filled with more of the items they want thanks to help from new robots.

    The grocery chain announced Wednesday that it will be bring a robot called Tally to stores in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Akron areas.

    At various times throughout the day, the robot will travel through the store and scan shelves to see which items need to be restocked.

    “If a product is unavailable at the time our customer wants to buy it, we’ve missed an opportunity and disappointed our customer,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in a release. 

    Tally was developed by Simbe Robotics, and according to our news partners at the Trib has already been deployed to the Market District at the Waterworks Plaza.

    After seing the robot, Twitter user Michele Thornley questioned "is the robot overthrow iminent?"

