LATROBE, Pa. - It’s been more than three weeks since anyone heard from Cassandra Gross and her family is now dealing with even more turmoil from her disappearance.
Gross’ cousin posted a warning about a possible scammer trying to capitalize on the missing persons case. The scammer said Gross was kidnapped and being held for ransom, and the poster left a phone number to text right away.
“It’s a scammer asking for $2,000 in random to be sent via Western Union claiming this is what they do, kidnap people and that they have 9 people someplace... this is disgusting and I hope the police find them,” she said in an online post.
Channel 11 talked to investigators involved with Cassandra’s case. They told us they’re looking into the situation.
Gross’ relatives told Channel they want this warning to be shared.
“.. .please keep spreading the word so that no one ever falls victim to these scammers while they’re dealing with the heartbreaking situation of a missing person,” Gross’ cousin wrote.
