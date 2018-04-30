GREENSBURG, Pa. - The boyfriend of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross was in court Monday on charges unrelated to the investigation into Gross’ disappearance.
Thomas Stanko’s preliminary hearing Monday morning was for two cases, one for a stolen ATV and the other for illegally possessing firearms.
During Monday’s hearing, the judge dismissed all firearms charges, which stemmed from when detectives searched Stanko’s home and his mothers while investigating the disappearance of Gross. The judge said the commonwealth did not prove evidence and only presented assumption.
As for the ATV, Stanko is charged with receiving stolen property. Investigators said the ATV was allegedly stolen 20 years ago.
Stanko has not been names a suspect in Gross’ disappearance.
Gross was reported missing by her family on April 10. Investigators said her burned-out Mitsubishi Outlander was found near railroad tracks in Twin Lakes Park that evening.
