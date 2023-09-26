16 places families can enjoy all the fun fall has to offer around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The temperatures are cooling, and the leaves are starting to change colors — which means fall is in full swing. With the change in season comes the time to tromp through pumpkin patches, enjoy fall festivals and take in the beautiful foliage.

Here are 16 events and places locally you and your family can go to and enjoy all autumn has to offer.

PUMPKIN PATCHES AND APPLE ORCHARDS

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Triple B Farms has a near-endless amount of activities designed for adults and children to do together all day long. Pick your own flowers or pumpkins, a corn maze, hayrides, board games, jumping pillows and the Big Blue Boo Barn are just some of the activities you can partake in. Admission is $17 per person. Ages 2 and under are free.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29.

While you can pick apples and visit the market, gift barn, greenhouse and natural food store throughout the week — there’s even more to do at the orchard on the weekend. In addition to the daily activities, you can look forward to games and activities, tractor rides, pumpkin picking, and delicious food and cider. There is no admission for the weekend festivities, everything is priced individually.

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 22.

Trax Farms has a long history of offering all the fall fun to families in the greater Pittsburgh area and has something for everyone, from grandparents to grandchildren, to enjoy. Of course, there’s the classic pumpkin patch, hayride and corn maze. But, there’s also live music and a rotating array of delicious food trucks.

Tickets are $12 when bought online and $14 when bought at the farm. Ages 2 and under are free.

Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 5.

Although getting lost in a giant corn maze is the highlight of Cool Spring Corn Maze, it’s nowhere near the only thing to do on the property. There’s also an indoor hay maze, corn box, pedal tractor racetrack, slides, a jump pad, zip swings, an obstacle course and more. Admission is $12 per person. Ages 2 and under are free.

Every weekend in October, and Columbus Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the biggest event of the year for Freedom Farms and a great place to make magical fall memories. Every weekend, farmgoers can enjoy tractor rides, a corn maze, a corn pit, a hay mountain, a petting zoo, and pick your own sunflowers and pumpkins. Adults can also grab a six-pack and support their favorite local brewer. Admission is $10 per person. Ages 3 and under are free.

FALL FESTIVALS

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 22 - October 29.

Kennywood’s signature fall event lets families enjoy the spooky season their way, depending on the time of day. Early in the day is for family-friendly fun — with festive food, rides, Kiddeland and other activities. After 6 p.m. is when the frights kick in — with haunted houses, scare zones and thrills throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 7 through Oct. 22.

These three weekends of fall fun centers around taking in the fiery foliage from atop a mountain. In addition to a scenic environment, the festival highlights artisans, offers children’s activities and entertains with live performers each weekend.

Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s the 40th annual edition of this family-friendly festival! There are activities for kids of all ages, a parade on Saturday, a scarecrow contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest and much more. It also features local musicians and over 175 food and craft vendors.

All proceeds from the event help the Houston Volunteer Fire Department purchase equipment such as breathing apparatus, hoses and firetrucks.

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This fall festival is action-packed with fun for the whole family. On both days there’s craft and food vendors, a tailgate zone, sidewalk sales, a bounce blvd, tractor-pulled wagon rides and a beer garden. But, there are featured events each day too — on Saturday it’s a chili cook-off and on Sunday it’s a car cruise.

Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event is hosted by the Rich-Mar Rotary Clubs and is beloved by people from across the nation. The one-day-only festival has all sorts of vendors, delicious dining options, games and the opportunity to take a photo with the town’s flying saucer.

The Rotary Club is also collecting socks and gloves for the Harvest Street Mission at the event.

Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dubbed “Westmoreland County’s premier fall festival,” this event commemorates a key battle on the French & Indian War. The three-day event draws in thousands each year. It offers battle reenactments, crafts, foods and spirits, music, a parade and a 5K.

FALL FOLIAGE AND FLOWERS

Dates: Oct. 11, 14, 18, 21. Boarding is at 11:15 a.m. and the boat sails from noon - 2 p.m.

Get a unique view of the turning leaves by enjoying a lunch buffet cruise on the Three Rivers of Pittsburgh. In addition to a tasty meal, there’s a cash bar, DJ entertainment and a photo team that will capture memories aboard. Tickets are $55 and there are additional enhancements available.

Oct. 7 - 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. on Fridays.

This three-week show pays homage to the harvest season and is the longest-running one in the nation. The show centers around the beautiful chrysanthemum, but also offers a pumpkin patch, grape harvesting, watching bees make honey, a peaceful pond and more.

Admission is $21.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors and students, and $13.95 for children (2 – 18). Members and kids under 2 enter free.

Fall Foliage Hikes in Allegheny County Parks

These fall foliage hikes are a great option for schools and other groups. These scenic tours can be at any of the county’s nine parks and typically take around an hour. Throughout the walk, park rangers educate about seasonal change. The guided tours can be scheduled in advance with the county education and outreach coordinator.

McConnells Mill State Park

Located in Lawrence County, McConnells Mill State Park encompasses 2,546 acres of the spectacular Slippery Rock Creek Gorge. The gorge was created by the draining of glacial lakes thousands of years ago. There are scenic overlooks and waterfalls, as well as a gristmill and covered bridge built in the 1800s.

Ohiopyle State Park

Made up of about 20,500 acres on the southern reaches of the Laurel Ridge, Ohiopyle State Park includes the Youghiogheny River Gorge as the centerpiece.

