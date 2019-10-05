PITTSBURGH - Have some old tires, TVs and computer towers you're trying to get rid of? The Pennsylvania Resources Council and partners are holding a "hard-to-recycle" event at the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool parking lot.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you want to drop off some items, there are fees for televisions, computer monitors, printers, alkaline batteries, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, floppy discs, fluorescent tubes, small appliances with Freon, stereo speakers and tires with and without rims.
Items you can drop off for free include cellphones, home phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers, other computer equipment including keyboards, laptops, mice, servers, Zip drives and more, microwaves, stereo equipment, video game consoles and DVD players.
CLICK HERE for the complete list of items are accepted and associated fees
No chemicals, paints or pesticides will be accepted at this event.
