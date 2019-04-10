CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Washington County community wants to buy and develop an old hazardous waste site, but neighbors are worried the work could unearth dangerous chemicals.
Cecil Township began the process to buy the land a year ago, but many people told Channel 11’s Cara Sapida they did not know anything about it until recently when a parent began question the safety of the
work being done right next to an elementary school.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Sapida digs into the history of the ABB site in Cecil Township and talks to one parent who has brought her concerns to the town.
TRENDING NOW:
- People rescued as massive fire tears through apartments
- 80-year-old man charged with murder, rape in 1973 Virginia cold case involving 2 local teens
- Driver who nearly pinned officer with car arrested
- VIDEO: PA law taking guns away from abusers in effect
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}