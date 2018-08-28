Health officials talk about school district delays due to mold

PITTSBURGH - The new school year is getting off to a slow start for some districts dealing with mold.
On Wednesday, Shaler High School became the latest school to postpone the start of class due to mold found in two rooms.
The decision comes less than 24 hours after Plum postponed the start of the school year until Sept. 4 due to mold found in classrooms.
Both districts say the decision was made due to extreme caution, not any direct danger to students.
Allegheny County Health Department Environmental Health Administrator David Namey said he’s glad to see schools are acting swiftly to deal with the issue.
“Given the amount of rain and humidity we’ve had this summer, I’m not surprised schools are dealing with mold,” he said.
