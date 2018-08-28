  • Start of classes delayed for Shaler Area high schoolers

    High schoolers in the Shaler Area School District will not begin class until Sept. 4 after concerns arose regarding air quality in the building.

    Classes for all other students still being Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday.

    The district said tests in Shaler Area High School last week indicated elevated spore counts in two rooms. The school will need to be re-cleaned and de-humidified.

    The district said it has petitioned the state to waive the three days of missed school for high school students so they do not have to make up the days.

    “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and burden caused to our families by the lateness of this communication,” Superintendent Sean Aiken and High School Principal Timothy Royall said in a joint statement. “The safety and security of our buildings for our students and staff is our top priority, and that extends to include the air quality within our facilities.”

