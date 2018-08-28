High schoolers in the Shaler Area School District will not begin class until Sept. 4 after concerns arose regarding air quality in the building.
Classes for all other students still being Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday.
RELATED STORY: Several local schools dealing with mold, water issues
The district said tests in Shaler Area High School last week indicated elevated spore counts in two rooms. The school will need to be re-cleaned and de-humidified.
The district said it has petitioned the state to waive the three days of missed school for high school students so they do not have to make up the days.
Getting into a Back To School Groove:
- 6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
- Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
- Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
- 11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and burden caused to our families by the lateness of this communication,” Superintendent Sean Aiken and High School Principal Timothy Royall said in a joint statement. “The safety and security of our buildings for our students and staff is our top priority, and that extends to include the air quality within our facilities.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Loaded gun found near bus stop on first day of school
- 4 Ohio children missing, believed to be in danger
- Child abuse lawsuit -- believed first post-grand jury -- filed against Diocese of Pittsburgh
- RAW VIDEO: Salon owner with broom chases away armed robbers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}