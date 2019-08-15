Dozens of Heinz ketchup bottles are sporting ink for charity -- thanks to Ed Sheeran.
The singer teamed up with the condiment brand to create a limited ketchup bottle.
The labels mirror Sheeran's own tattoo sleeve.
The singer is a well-known lover of the condiment and his tattoos include a bottle of Heinz.
In honor of Heinz’s 150-year anniversary-- the company says it will make 150 of them available across the world.
The "Ed-chup" bottles will all be signed by Sheeran himself.
The first three bottles hit the auction block at a Christie’s auction house event in London Thursday.
The proceeds from the auction will go to two charities-- East Anglia's Children's hospices and Rise Against Hunger.
Most of the rest are up for grabs through an online sweepstakes on Paddle8.com.
The drawing is free, but those who enter have the option to also donate to those two charities.
