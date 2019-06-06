  • Heinz & Ed Sheeran team up to create 'Edchup'

    Heinz Ketchup revealed a new ad campaign on Wednesday with Ed Sheeran.

    The British singer is such a fan of Heinz, he has the company's logo tattooed on his arm.

    In honor of this, Heinz is offering a special edition ketchup bottled called "Edchup," which is available online while supplies last.

    Sheeran announced it on his Instagram page on Wednesday saying, "It's actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon."

