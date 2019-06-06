Heinz Ketchup revealed a new ad campaign on Wednesday with Ed Sheeran.
Related >>> JuJu Smith-Schuster passes out Heinz Ketchup at Kennywood
Related Headlines
The British singer is such a fan of Heinz, he has the company's logo tattooed on his arm.
In honor of this, Heinz is offering a special edition ketchup bottled called "Edchup," which is available online while supplies last.
Sheeran announced it on his Instagram page on Wednesday saying, "It's actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon."
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. woman dies at Dominican Republic resort, 5 days before Maryland couple died there too
- Teen injured in ATV accident vows to walk at graduation this week
- Man shot on porch while protecting 9-year-old girl
- VIDEO: Century III Mall now boarded up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}