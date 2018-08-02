  • President Trump in Pa. Thursday as manhunt continues for man who threatened him

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania for a rally Thursday as police intensify their search for a Schuylkill County man who threatened to kill him.

    Police said Shawn Christy, who has been on the run since June, posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot Trump in the head.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the latest developments in the manhunt for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Investigators are continuing efforts to locate Christy, searching woods near Wilkes-Barre, where Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally Thursday night.

    Christy may be in a silver Dodge Caravan that he was seen stealing from a bus company, according to police. He also reportedly stole guns from his uncle’s house.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories