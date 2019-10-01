  • Job fair for veterans to be held at Heinz Field

    PITTSBURGH - More than 40 companies are looking to hire and for former veterans, it could lead to a new career. 

    The FBI, DeVry University, Catholic Cemeteries Association, Colonial Life and more are among the groups that will be at Heinz Field Oct. 3 for the job fair.

    The event is open to both veterans and their spouses because military service can affect families differently, according to the company sponsoring the job fair.

    If you can't make it, you can register at recruitmilitary.com to browse hundreds of thousands of jobs.

