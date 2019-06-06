Henry Parham is believed to be the last surviving member of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion.
All the soldiers in the battalion were black and they had an important role in the D-Day invasion.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with Parham about his mission. That story tonight on Channel11 News.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC agrees to make Hillman Cancer Center available to all insurers, including Highmark
- Woman sentenced for shooting husband in drunken argument
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/7-6/9)
- VIDEO: Man shot on porch while protecting 9-year-old girl shares his story
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}