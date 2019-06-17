MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Humane officers are trying to catch cows roaming around Murrysville.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the cattle have been loose since late April.
People who live nearby said the cows are ruining their yards.
Police are also trying to figure out how to wrangle the herd.
