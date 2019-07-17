  • Here are the wealthiest school districts in SW Pa.

    By: Ethan Lott

    There are 125 public school districts in Southwestern Pennsylvania and residents in three of them earn median household incomes topping $100,000. Statewide, there were 23 such districts, according to the most recent available U.S. Census Bureau data.

    The regional districts with earners making $100,000-plus also had the three lowest rates of residents lacking health insurance, all less than 2 percent by that measure.

    Read the Pittsburgh Business Times for a look at the 30 wealthiest school districts in the region, based on median household income.

