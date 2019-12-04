HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A few more steps are required before the first of the four Allegheny Health Network small neighborhood hospitals around the region will be opening up.
AHN is working with regulators on the final hurdles to clear before the 10-bed AHN Hempfield in Hempfield, Westmoreland County, can open. The Department of Health have to certify that various pieces of the new hospital — including the pharmacy and lab licenses, safety and infection control plans — have approved before the final inspection can be completed. The final initial inspection before opening is completed by the department's Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care, also known as DAAC, which licenses general and specialty hospitals in Pennsylvania as well as certifies for Medicare.
