  • High school wrestling champion shot by police for not dropping weapon, police say

    Updated:

    A high school wrestling champion was shot by police Sunday after investigators said he was standing outside with an AR15 and would not drop it when officers commanded him to.

    Officers responded to an assault call on West McMurray Road in North Strabane Townshi[ just before 2:30 a.m. The road was closed for nearly eight hours during the investigation.

    The close ties the suspect had with local law enforcement, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police shoot armed man during domestic violence call in Washington Co.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories