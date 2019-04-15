High school wrestling champion shot by police for not dropping weapon, police say

A high school wrestling champion was shot by police Sunday after investigators said he was standing outside with an AR15 and would not drop it when officers commanded him to.
Officers responded to an assault call on West McMurray Road in North Strabane Townshi[ just before 2:30 a.m. The road was closed for nearly eight hours during the investigation.
The close ties the suspect had with local law enforcement, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police shoot armed man during domestic violence call in Washington Co.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 adult, 18 juveniles facing charges related to assault during Michael Rosfeld protest
- Notre Dame Cathedral: Historic structure on fire in Paris
- 1 dead after apparent shooting in Leechburg
- VIDEO: Derry Borough mayor accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}