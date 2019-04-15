PITTSBURGH - HM Health Solutions, an IT company owned by Highmark Health, laid off 239 employees, including 132 in Pittsburgh.
Highmark Health confirmed the layoffs and said it was done in several areas of HM Health Solutions, including customer operations, portfolio management and platform and technology units. Pittsburgh was the hardest hit, with 74 employees laid off in Camp Hill near Harrisburg, 11 in Delaware, five in Wilkes-Barre and 17 who are remote employees. There are 3,286 employees at HM Health Solutions.
"While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the best long-term interest of our employees and customers," Highmark Health said in a statement to the Business Times on Friday. "It will position the company to continue its success in a very competitive market and advance our patient-centered mission in the most effective and efficient manner."
