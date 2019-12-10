CARNEGIE, Pa. - Heavy smoke billowed from the former home of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Honus Wagner as crews worked to beat back the flames.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Heavy smoke at a home in the 600 block of Beechwood Ave in Carnegie. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/goJpVAb3dM— Behind the Lense (@pishotti) December 10, 2019
The fire was at the home in the 600 block of Beechwood Avenue in Carnegie.
For much of the morning and into the afternoon, smoke and flames poured out of Wagner's former home.
Jeff Kennan, who runs the Honus Wagner Museum, heard the home was on fire Tuesday morning. He said three men live there now and were making repairs, helping the house get back to its original shape.
The fire chief told Channel 11 the flames started from a fire in a dryer and spread through the walls. There is a lot of water damage, and the main staircase was destroyed.
Wagner hasn't lived in the home since the mid-1900s, but people in Carnegie said it's a landmark.
TRENDING NOW:
- Company gives $10 million in bonuses to employees
- Alleged kidnapping of woman being investigated in Allegheny County
- ‘Forever chemicals' found in drinking water in local community
- VIDEO: Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}