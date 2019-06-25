0 Homeowner shoots, kills man forcing his way into home

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Allegheny County homicide detectives said a man was killed overnight after trying to force his way into a Crescent Township home.

Officers were called to a home along Starr Road just after midnight.

#BREAKING overnight: Allegheny County Police responding to incident along Starr Rd in Crescent Township.

When officers arrived, they found Corey Laguardia, 22, shot in the doorway of the home.

Allegheny County investigators told Channel 11 Laguardia had been drinking and was dropped off in the area by a friend. Investigators said he showed up at the home because he thought a girl he knew lived there.

The homeowner told police he answered the door and told Laguardia he was at the wrong home and asked him to leave.

The homeowner called 911 and while he was on the phone with dispatchers, Lauardia began kicking and screaming at the homeowner to open the door, police said.

Police said Laguardia then started becoming more aggressive by kicking down the door and trying to get in. That's when the homeowner pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Laguardia died at the scene.

The homeowner told police he felt threatened for himself, his child with medical needs and his elderly mother whom he cares. He said he fired shots in self defense.

Channel 11 followed investigators as they processed the scene. Investigators spent at least four hours gathering evidence from the neighborhood.

Charges have not been filed against the homeowner.

“Feel bad for the young mans family. Probably didn’t deserve to die. But under the circumstances... I think the homeowner was justified. Sad situation,” neighbor Ray Mann said.

