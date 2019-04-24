Homewood residents want to protect community's identity during gentrification

PITTSBURGH - The wheels are in motion to transform Homewood.
State and local leaders met with residents Tuesday to talk about ways to protect the community's identity.
As new developments continue to grow in East Liberty, residents in Homewood wanted to be prepared for when that development begins to spread into their neighborhood.
"People in the community are concerned about what that type of investment might look like," said Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto.
