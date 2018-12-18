  • Homicide charges just filed in summer crash that killed 90-year-old woman

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - Homicide by vehicle charges were just filed in connection to a June crash that claimed the life of a 90-year-old woman.

    According to police, the suspect came up with a detailed lie about what caused him to crash into that Olga Kocon's car.

    The lie he told about the crash that involved a GPS, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories