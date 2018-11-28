House fire shuts down road in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Hills.
The fire has closed Frankstown Road in both directions between Crab Hollow and Curtis roads.
Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.
Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for developments in this breaking story.
