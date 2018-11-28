  • EMS rescues 3 women from ACCESS van hanging over ledge

    PITTSBURGH - Officials rescued three people from a van Wednesday after it began to slide off a ledge in the Hill District.

    EMS personnel saved a 91-year-old woman, her daughter and a woman in her 20s who uses a wheelchair from the vehicle, which was hanging over the edge of Soho Street and Wylie Avenue, the Department of Public Safety said on Facebook.

    No one was injured.

    A Peoples Gas crew working nearby moved their backhoe to the scene and chained the ACCESS van to it, stabilizing the vehicle.

