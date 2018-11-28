EMS rescues 3 women from ACCESS van hanging over ledge

PITTSBURGH - Officials rescued three people from a van Wednesday after it began to slide off a ledge in the Hill District.
EMS personnel saved a 91-year-old woman, her daughter and a woman in her 20s who uses a wheelchair from the vehicle, which was hanging over the edge of Soho Street and Wylie Avenue, the Department of Public Safety said on Facebook.
No one was injured.
A Peoples Gas crew working nearby moved their backhoe to the scene and chained the ACCESS van to it, stabilizing the vehicle.
Gordon Loesch is working to learn more about how the crash happened and how rescuers saved the passengers, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
