SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Armstrong County.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started just after 10 a.m. on White Rock Road in South Buffalo Township.
Crews from seven fire departments are on the scene, dispatchers said.
There are no reports of injuries.
Channel 11 is working to find out how the fire started for Channel 11 News at Noon.
