Huge sinkhole opens up in Whitehall bridge

A huge sinkhole opened up in a Whitehall bridge on Wednesday afternoon, and it's left nearby residents frustrated.
The short Stewart Avenue bridge carries traffic between Provost Road and Route 51, and the hole takes up more than a lane’s worth of space. PennDOT has closed the bridge in both directions.
Neighbors say the bridge was just rebuilt a few years ago, and they think persistent flooding issues on Route 51 led to the severe damage.
For the full story, watch below.
