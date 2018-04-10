  • Husband, wife killed in Avalon house fire

    Updated:

    AVALON, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Avalon that claimed the lives of a couple married for 38 years, family members told Channel 11 News.

    Flames were reported about 3:30 a.m. on Marie Avenue, where smoke poured from the home as flames shot into the air.

    Ronald and Barbara Wilson were unable to escape the fire and died, family members said.

    Two other people made it out of the home, according to officials.

    A neighbor told Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic that they kicked in a door to save one man who was inside.

