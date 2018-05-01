'I hadn't slept for 3 days': Father speaks out when toddler is found alone on busy street

WEST VIEW, Pa. - The father of a toddler found riding his scooter alone down a busy Allegheny County street is speaking out.
Jesse O'Dell was charged for letting his 3-year-old son get away last Thursday.
New on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., hear what he's saying about the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone in toilet
He told Channel 11 he worked for the last 2 1/2 years to get custody of his son.
But after just one day and a big mistake, Children and Youth Services took the boy away.
He wants his son to know he's not a bad parent.
"I wasn't asleep for more than an hour and a half," O'Dell said.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game
- Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested
- 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
- RAW VIDEO: Giant tree falls at Northgate baseball field
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}