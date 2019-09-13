0 Increased security at several HS football games after threats, shooting

There are security concerns at three local high school football games.

Fox Chapel and West Mifflin investigated threats of violence Friday, while Jeannette gets ready to play its first home game since a man was shot and killed outside of its stadium.

School leaders in Fox Chapel told Channel 11 they received two tips on the state's Safe 2 Say reporting system around 1:30 Friday afternoon that a student made a threat of violence against the game.

Rumors about the threat also circulated on social media.

The student who allegedly made the threat has been identified and is not allowed on school property.

Earlier this week, school leaders in Jeannette decided to increase security after a deadly shooting outside McKee Stadium last Friday night.

Superintendent Matthew Jones detailed some of the changes people will notice Friday: "You'll see metal detectors for the first time ever at McKee Stadium. You'll see an increased security force. Of course, Jeannette Police Department will be actively involved with the event this evening."

There will also be an added police presence in West Mifflin. Police were notified of rumors of a shooting threat at Friday night's football game.

They investigated and determined the threat is unfounded. However, they are not taking any chances.

They'll have seven school officers there, and four to five West Mifflin borough officers.

In addition to extra officers, everyone entering the game will also have to go through security.

At Fox Chapel, the district is still investigating the threat.

