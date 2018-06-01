Inmate charged with pulling 'shank' on Allegheny Co. jail guard

An Allegheny County Jail inmate allegedly threatened a guard with a homemade knife before taking his cellmate hostage last week.
Allegheny County Police say Joshua Evans, 28, allegedly threatened the guard with a 9-inch “shank” on May 24. The guard called for help and Evans retreated to his cell.
Police say Evans then allegedly bound his cellmate with torn bed linens and held him at knifepoint. Evans eventually surrendered after negotiating with a guard.
No one was injured, police said.
Evans is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and related crimes.
He pleaded guilty in 2011 to shooting a man and a 3-month-old during a 2007 robbery in Wilkinsburg and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
