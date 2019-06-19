  • Suspended police chief appears in court, asks for trial dates

    Updated:

    Suspended Ambridge police Chief James Mann appeared in court again Wednesday, accused of stealing from the department and obstruction of justice.

    Mann allegedly falsified timesheets for hours he didn't work while out on disability. 

    Mann says the truth will come out at trial.

