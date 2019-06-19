Suspended Ambridge police Chief James Mann appeared in court again Wednesday, accused of stealing from the department and obstruction of justice.
Mann allegedly falsified timesheets for hours he didn't work while out on disability.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace above to learn why Mann says the truth will come out at trial.
